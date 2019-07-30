‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Really Excited About My Future’ Amid Rumors Of Heartbreaking Ending

Tuesday night during part two of The Bachelorette finale, spoilers tease that viewers will finally find out how Hannah Brown is doing now and learn whether or not she’s with her final rose recipient. Rumors about post-filming drama have been swirling for some time now, and Hannah herself has had to play coy about how her season ends. However, she opened up a bit ahead of Tuesday’s show to share that she is excited about where she is headed.

Hannah recently talked with Hollywood Life about her experience. She acknowledged that she is aware of all of the rumors that have been making the rounds, and naturally, she couldn’t address any of these Bachelorette spoilers directly. However, Brown did share that doing the show has been the opportunity of a lifetime, and she’s very excited about what comes next.

Viewers will hear more from Hannah during Tuesday night’s finale, but The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there is a lot of ground to cover during this two-hour episode. She will probably reveal some tidbits about what she’s got on the horizon, but it seems she has already been making some big changes in her life.

Spoiler king Reality Steve says that Hannah is relocating from Alabama to Los Angeles, and it seems she may already be there. Life & Style details that Brown has noted on her LinkedIn profile that she is moving on to big opportunities located elsewhere, and she hinted during her chat with HL that she’s open to doing more television.

“I was really comfortable to do anything on camera. The camera never really bothered me. I never thought this would be my life – I did in the back of the mind but not this way – and so I am looking forward to the opportunities that come my way. I will figure out the ones that are best for me and my future!”

So, what does Hannah’s decision to move to Los Angeles now, before her Bachelorette finale even airs, say about her current relationship status? Jed Wyatt lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and Tyler Cameron is from Florida, but he has been spending a lot of time in New York City over the past couple of months. Peter Weber does live in California, but based on Monday’s episode, those two clearly aren’t in a relationship — at least not at the moment.

As The Inquisitr has previously shared, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that Hannah is forging forward as a single woman for now. Many fans are still hoping she’ll give a romance with her runner-up another shot, but supposedly that’s not on the horizon.

It is fairly unusual for a lead from The Bachelorette or The Bachelor to make a move across the country before their finale has aired and be open about it. Usually, any decisions about moves like this are revealed during the After the Final Rose and in conjunction with a couple’s plans for the future.

One way or another, viewers will get to hear from Hannah Brown herself as Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette finale airs. Is she happy with the decisions she has made and are the spoilers right about the fact that she’s currently single? Fans will be anxious to finally get the scoop on where things stand now.