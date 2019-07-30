‘Friends’ Fans Express Disappointment Over Pottery Barn’s Confusing 25th Anniversary Collection

The highly-anticipated collection only includes one furniture item.

It’s the moment that Friends fans have been waiting for after retail giant Pottery Barn announced the launch of a Friends-themed furniture and accessories collection in honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary this fall.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly reported that Pottery Barn teamed up with Warner Bros. to release a new collection of furniture and accessory pieces inspired by the fan-favorite show, with items that would also include a Central Perk mug and a logo throw pillow. The collection was also touted to include a version of the mass-produced apothecary table that Rachel (Jenifer Aniston) convinced a Pottery Barn-hating Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) was a one-of-a-kind antique in the memorable Season 6 Friends episode, “The One With the Apothecary” table.

But now that the Friends Pottery Barn collection has been released, some fans are disappointed.

Bustle posted photos of the highly anticipated collection, which includes a “You’re My Lobster” mug, a “Joey Doesn’t Share Food” tea towel, a Central Perk tumbler, and throw pillows with the Friends logo and a drawing of the gang’s famous apartment door emblazoned on them. There’s also a “Welcome Friends” doormat, a couple of Friends-themed art prints, and yes, that apothecary table, the lone furniture piece, which is priced at an eye-popping $1,099. Can you imagine what the price point would have been for a replica of the famous Central Perk orange couch?

The lack of furniture items prompted several Friends fans to take to Twitter to comment on the disappointing and “sad” collection, which features mostly pillows, mugs and towels. Others complained about the high prices listed for the items.

The Friends Pottery barn collection is just a bunch of mugs and pillows… and the apothecary table which is $1099 ???????????? #sad — anna (@fanistonlife) July 30, 2019

unpopular opinion: with the exception of the apothecary table that my husband would divorce me if I spent that much money on, the FRIENDS Pottery Barn collection is a major letdown. — Emma Catherine ♔ (@ecmcgee21) July 30, 2019

I am very confused about the merchandise in this Pottery Barn + FRIENDS collab. I love both of those things, but I would NEVER buy any of this stuff. You? — Kimberly Stangle (@KimberlyTaylor) July 30, 2019

Pottery barn is trippin charging $50 for a Friends throw pillow. ????????‍♀️???? — Britt (@BrittMicks) July 30, 2019

Loading...

In a press release posted by Bustle, Pottery Barn president Marla Benson noted that the PB Friends collection is simply meant to be a nod to the beloved sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

“Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and we are excited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with this spirited Friends-inspired collection for the home. The Pottery Barn assortment is a nod to the enduring popularity of the show, its cast of characters and nostalgic references, and it gives Friends fans yet another way to enjoy, relive and share their favorite moments.”

Pottery Barn is releasing a “Friends” collection (including Rachel’s apothecary table) https://t.co/vA8CL90DEd — Co.Design (@FastCoDesign) July 29, 2019

While some Friends fans are scoffing over Pottery Barn’s trifle-printed tea towels — a nod to Rachel’s ill-fated dessert that featured in the memorable 1999 episode, “The One Where Ross Got High” — the apothecary coffee table is on point for those who can swing the cost. The piece features antique-inspired hardware and drawers originally designed for CDs.