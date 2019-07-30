Rita Ora & Her Mom, 55, Rock Revealing Swimsuits At The Beach

Rita and her mom looked more like sisters as they hit the beach together in their skin-tight swimsuits.

Rita Ora’s proving where she got her fit and toned body from in a new vacation snap with her mom. In a photo shared by her mom, 55-year-old Vera Sahatciu on Instagram, the genetically blessed mother/daughter duo proved that the family who rock their swimsuits together stay together as they both slipped into their skin-tight swimsuits for a fun and sunny trip to the beach.

The snap showed 28-year-old Rita with Vera, who’s 27 years her senior, as they enjoyed a stroll along the sand together and both flashed the flesh while smiling from ear-to-ear.

Rita showed off her long and toned legs in a rainbow one-shoulder Gucci swimsuit look that showed off all her hard work in the gym, while Vera looked years younger than her actual age as she proved that she wasn’t afraid to show some skin in her mid-50s in a neon orange swimsuit with cut-outs on either side of her slim waist.

Defying her age, Vera flashed a big smile and had her hair tied back while enjoying some downtime with her popstar daughter as they strolled alongside the ocean in Malibu together. Both also matched with a pair of sunglasses on their eyes.

Fans of the Ora family couldn’t help but gush over just how good the duo were looking in the vacation snap, with many commenting on just how young they thought Vera looked.

“@veraora you look adorable you are symbol ‘age doesn’t count,'” one person said. Another commented, “You both look amazing I love your family so much.”

Others were quick to point out how much Rita and her mom look alike, with one Instagram user writing, “Aww you look so similar.”

But that wasn’t the only look at the “Let You Love Me” singer in a swimsuit that her mom treated Ora’s fans to.

She also shared a NSFW shot of her daughter in the one-shoulder one-piece bathing suit as she posed with her back to the camera while handing out a little advice in the caption for her fellow moms when it comes to raising daughters.

But while it seemed the popstar’s mom was most definitely encouraging her daughter to show a little skin in the snap, Ora’s mom has admitted in the past that she’s had to have a few words with the singer when it comes to her more revealing and risqué Instagram photos and on-stage outfits.

“I do criticise her quite a bit, like, ‘Please, can you not say that?’, ‘Can you not do that?’, ‘Put some clothes on, now!'” she previously told The Sun. “Every time she’s on in London, I go and have mother-daughter talks.”

The bathing suit photos came as Ora posted her own snaps showing her rocking a skin-tight swimsuit to her own account.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita took to Instagram recently to post black and white snaps that had her exiting a pool of water while dripping wet.