Ariana Grande Apologizes For Insensitive JonBenét Ramsey Joke

Fans are saying,”Thank U, Next” to Ariana Grande after she posted an insensitive joke about JonBenét Ramsey on Twitter.

According to US Weekly, Grande’s friend Doug Middlebrook posted a magazine cover featuring Ramsey to his Instagram account, saying “no one has done more covers.”

Grande commented, “I cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look,” with Middlebrook replying, “Working on it already.”

A Twitter user called out their remarks saying, “Wait WHAT?? An 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone’s costume…”

Since then, Grande deleted her comment and Middlebrook eventually took the Instagram post down.

Grande also responded to her fan’s tweet saying, “yeah no I deleted it very quickly and understand that it’s not at all funny. this was out of pocket and I sincerely apologize.”

While many of the “Break up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer’s fans were quick to forgive, others called out the singer’s apology for not being entirely true.

“No baby that comment was up for a day and you’re just now apologizing because you got called out. this ain’t it sis. r u good?” said one commenter.

Ramsey was a young beauty queen who was murdered when she was only six years old. She was killed at her family’s house in Boulder, Colorado in 1996. The case set off a media storm as bizarre details of the case emerged. And while there have been false confessions and theories about her family’s involvement in her death have circulated for years, her murder remains unsolved.

Ariana Grande faced backlash over her JonBenet Ramsey joke. https://t.co/b5ljdSZYjn — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 30, 2019

Grande is currently on her Sweetener World Tour in support of her 2018 Sweetener album and her 2019 release Thank U, Next. Her next show will be in Chicago, Illinois on August 4.

She’s also been hard at work preparing her new single “Boyfriend,” which will debut on August 2. Grande posted a ten-second tease of the video on Twitter on Monday, where the clip already has 3.41 million views.

The track features Pittsburg pop duo Social House, who also produced, “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.”

Grande has been teasing the video for days now, posting black and white images of herself on set and saying that the video features her in Givenchy. She’s also posted photos from the video that feature Michael “Mikey” Foster & Charles “Scootie” Anderson from Social House.

And, Grande is also currently number four on MTV UK’s Hottest Summer Superstar list, where fans use the hashtag #mtvhottest to vote for their favorite artists. Grande currently has over 1.1 million votes as she trails Lady Gaga, BTS and Blackpink.

Voting ends on August 19, with the winner announced on August 24.