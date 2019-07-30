‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Doesn’t Expect Camille Grammer To Understand Her Friendship With Kyle Richards

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her relationship with Kyle Richards in her blog.

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t surprised that Camille Grammer has questions about her friendship with Kyle Richards.

Following last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, Mellencamp took to her Bravo TV blog, where she reacted to Grammer accusing her of being obsessed with her friendship with Richards and clinging to Richards after the exit of Lisa Vanderpump.

“I don’t need to defend my relationship with Kyle. I can see how having a true friendship rather than ones based on a TV show is hard for Camille to grasp,” she wrote.

As fans heard earlier this season, Mellencamp called out Grammer for enlisting Richards to appear in her wedding as a bridesmaid, even though they weren’t close friends off-camera at the time. Around the same time, Grammer poked fun at Mellencamp’s relationship with Richards on Twitter and suggested she looked more like a teenager with a crush than a true friend to Richards.

Continuing on in her Bravo TV blog, Mellencamp said that she found it to be quite interesting that Grammer spent the reunion calling out her and her co-stars while admitting to knowing she needed to “bring it” to the show. Mellencamp then said that Grammer was “all an act” and slammed her for accusing Dorit Kemsley of being the phony one.

Mellencamp joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s eighth season and has been appearing in a full-time role on the show ever since. Meanwhile, Grammer has been appearing on the show on and off ever since it first began airing in 2010.

While Mellencamp and Richards established a friendship with one another during Season 8 after Mellencamp joined the show, they became even closer during production on Season 9 and have been spotted spending time with one another off-camera on a number of occasions since the season wrapped production.

During last week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, Mellencamp and Richards were asked about their close friendship.

“I think we clicked during the first season when I met everybody. We really became immersed in each other’s lives,” Mellencamp explained, via Entertainment Tonight, as Richards pointed out that fans have seen them traveling with one another on the show.

To see more of Mellencamp, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss the conclusion of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion tonight, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.