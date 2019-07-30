Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Straddles Motorcycle & Drives Her Fans Wild

Hilde Osland excited her fans Tuesday when she uploaded a series of photos to Instagram in which she flaunted her backside posing on a motorcycle.

In the sexy snaps, the blond beauty was wearing a string bikini top with a pair of super-skimpy shorts that showed off her perky backside. The photos were taken from behind as Osland straddled a red motorbike on a shaded street. Needless to say, there was plenty of bronzed skin on display. Turning to give the camera a flirty smile, Osland oozed with sex appeal. The model wore her long, blond hair up in a messy bun that was tied with a white scarf. She sported a pair of sunglasses and a pair of sandals for her ride. A shirt and a helmet rested on the handle bars ready for when Osland was ready to set forth on her adventure. The first photo, which was taken at a closer angle and showing more of Osland’s side, gave followers a peek of side boob. The second snap showed the bombshell straddling the motorcycle with her hands on the handle bars looking ready to roll.

The geotag for the photo said Osland was in Bali. In the caption, she said she was an island girl.

The beauty’s fan’s loved the snaps.

“You are a picture of perfection,” one fan said.

“Good morning Sunshine!! so Cheeky!!” quipped another.

“So damn sexy…can I have a ride?” one follower joked.

“Dear god! Crazy hot!” said another.

“Island beauty is right…love the ‘bumper’ on your bike…” another fan joked.

“Damn nice curves!!” said another.

The Instagram sensation has been traveling a lot this summer. From the looks of her Instagram feed, she just recently spent time in Australia, where she appeared to be enjoying many of the golden coasts in the country.

Osland is well-known for sharing photos that her 1.4 million followers love to see. She is apparently comfortable wearing bikinis and there is no denying she has the body for them. Whether she is in an exotic location or her bedroom, she knows how to work the camera and get her fans excited. Tuesday’s update was no different, as it had almost 10,000 likes and over 200 comments within an hour of going live. That’s not unusual for the model, who seems to engage with fans when she can.

