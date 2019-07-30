‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Defends Herself: ‘I Can’t Control What Other People Do’

Kailyn Lowry appears on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. Kail is open about her trips on social media, and she recently shared that she was in Ocean City, Maryland. However, according to Monsters and Critics, while the mom of three was there, she was accused of being “rude,” and Kailyn took to Twitter to defend herself.

According to the report, Kailyn responded to the tweets in which it was suggested she and her group of friends were “rude” because people were looking at the reality show star.

“I was not rude to anyone who came up to me. I can’t control what other people do,” Kailyn said.

Kailyn Lowry was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. Kailyn and Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera, tried to make their relationship work, but in the end, they split up. Following the split, Kailyn moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married and their relationship played out on Teen Mom 2. They had one son together before getting a divorce. Kailyn then gave birth to her third son in 2017 with a man named Chris Lopez.

While in Ocean City, Kailyn took to Instagram to share a photo of herself by a water fountain. The mom of three sported a pair of black shorts with a matching black crop top. She also wore a denim jacket over her top and carried with her a brown purse. Kailyn wore her long blonde hair up in a ponytail and smiled as she looked away from the camera.

Kail’s co-star and close friend Leah Messer commented on the photo saying, “Yaaas girl!”

Kailyn’s podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley also commented on the photo saying, “Cutie!”

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is currently filming for Season 9B of the show. It is unclear what will be included in the new season, but fans do know that Kail’s recent trip to Hawaii with her pal Leah Messer will not be featured on the show. According to a report from The Inquisitr, Kailyn explained that fans would see Leah, but not her.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will air, but when it does return, a new cast member will be included. Jenelle Evans was let go from the show back in May and Jade Cline from Young and Pregnant was added to the cast.