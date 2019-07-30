Missy Elliott, 48, Accused Of Aging Backward By Fans

July has been a great month for Missy Elliott and also for her fans.

She started off the beginning part of the month by gracing the cover of the latest issue of Marie Claire looking cooler than ever.

The “I’m Really Hot” hitmaker owned a multicolored garment on the cover and a chain with “iconic” written on it. Elliott rocked her hair in plaits while wearing some eye-popping makeup and gold hoop earrings to add that extra finishing touch. The Inquisitr reported the cover as well as another image taken for the issue. Fans were quick to mention how young she looked at the time and were sure she was bathing in a fountain of youth in her Instagram comments.

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to express that they think she’s aging in reverse.

“Stunning. I’m convinced @MissyElliott is a vampire who ages in reverse,” one user tweeted.

“I’m convinced that you’re a vampire. Flawless,” another shared on Twitter.

Last week, Elliott treated her fans with more content. She currently features on Lizzo’s latest single “Tempo” and appeared in the music video. Released last week, all people can talk about is how insane the video is and how Elliott could have filmed her part many years ago and people wouldn’t have noticed.

“*Watches ‘Tempo.’* *Immediately Googles missy Elliott’s age.* *Firmly believes she is Benjamin Buttoning,*” a Twitter user wrote after watching the video.

“Honestly does @MissyElliott age backwards or something?” another Twitter user questioned.

“@MissyElliott dead*** aging backwards!!! #Tempo #Lizzo go head sis,” another tweet stated.

“Tempo” is taken from Lizzo’s latest studio album, Cuz I Love You. The music video racked up over 3.9 million views on her official YouTube channel within three days. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 28.5 million times.

Earlier this year, Missy collected her honorary degree for her musical achievements and influence and gave an emotional speech, which The Inquisitr reported.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. Her last album was released 14 years ago in 2005, and fans have been eagerly waiting for a new one ever since.

Elliott has racked up five Grammy awards. Her latest win came in 2006 for Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control,” which featured Ciara and Fatman Scoop.

On Spotify, Missy Elliott has over 6.6 million monthly listeners, proving she is still a popular act today with her classic hits.