Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Closer To Tying The Knot After Reportedly Picking Up Marriage License

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, appear to be getting closer to officially becoming husband and wife after they reportedly picked up their marriage license in Los Angeles this week.

The pair were spotted waiting in line at the marriage license bureau window at the Beverly Hills courthouse on Monday, just over a month after she told her Queen Radio listeners they had already gotten the paperwork. According to TMZ, Nicki and Kenneth tried to lay low while waiting at the courthouse, but her super long and bright red hair gave her away.

“We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything,” she said during her June 21 Beats 1 show, before adding that being in love has changed her mindset when it comes to her busy lifestyle and traveling schedule.

The rapper and her beau were teenage sweethearts when they met in her native Queens back in the day, and they have recently rekindled their romance, with Nicki appearing to be happier than ever. As Hollywood Life reported, they were apart for a while, with Kenneth spending a few years in jail in the 1990s for attempted first-degree rape, only to return behind bars in 2006 after being charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The duo reconnected in December 2018 and have not been able to keep their hands off each other ever since. Now that they have obtained their marriage license, which is reportedly only good for 90 days, a wedding will likely take place in the near future. Nicki also revealed that she wants to become a mother on her radio show, saying “I’m not saying I’m pregnant. That’s the end goal.”

However, the “Megatron” artist recently fueled pregnancy rumors with her latest guest verse on a new Chance The Rapper song, “Zanies and Fools.”As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the song, Nicki can be heard rapping the lyrics, “He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy.” This sent fans into a frenzy, who are now convinced that she may actually already be pregnant.

“Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed. She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary,” a source told Us Weekly recently.