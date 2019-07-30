Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Has Fans’ Jaws Dropping In Sexy Orange Bikini

Another day, another Hilde Osland bikini shot.

As fans of the model know, Hilde is a frequent poster on social media and loves to share photos and videos of herself in some of the sexiest outfits ever including bikinis, lingerie, and just about everything else in between. In a gorgeous new shot that was shared for her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the model tags herself in Bali, where she says that she could definitely get used to the Villa life.

In the first image in the series, Osland sits on a wooden ledge that overlooks a small pool at the villa where she is staying. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and curly as they all flow to one side of her body. Hilde rocks a face full of beautiful makeup in the photo complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Osland accessorizes the look with a white shell necklace and gazes into the camera.

To go along with her beautiful face, the model also rocks one of the sexiest bikinis to date in a tiny orange two-piece that leaves almost nothing to the imagination with string bottoms and an insanely low-cut top that dips well into her chest as the model puts on a busty display. In the second photo in the series of two, Osland wears her long, blonde locks down and they completely cover her face.

Since the post went live a few short hours ago, it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 36,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Most fans commented on the photo to let Hilde know that she looks amazing while countless others asked where she got her bikini. A few others simply chimed in to let Osland know that they’re jealous of her tropical getaway.

“So stunning, so easily, one of my favorites to follow and admire,” one fan gushed.

“It is the world’s best woman! What a beautiful!,” another chimed in with a series of red heart emoji.

“You’ve got to be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and I’ve traveled the world several times… over,” one more Instagrammer raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Osland stunned in another sexy look. In the NSFW image, the model poses in a tiny white crop top, going braless for the photo op. She left very little to the imagination in a tank read “Honey” in big red letters. On the bottom, Hilde donned a pair of tiny black lingerie panties that show off her toned legs with the entire look leaves little to be desired.

That photo in particular racked up over 1,500 comments.