Kourtney Kardashian’s Shirtless Vacation Pics Spark Worry: Fans Think Her Kids Look Miserable

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked concern. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, with her three children: 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign have all joined their mother for the sun-drenched Mediterranean break.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail yesterday showed Kourtney enjoying a spot of shopping with Penelope. The Poosh CEO and her daughter looked stylish as they hit Porto Cervo’s boutiques, with Kourtney rocking a shirtless black pantsuit flashing her blue bikini underneath. Penelope’s denim-centric getup was likewise trendy.

Fans over in the newspaper’s comments section have been honing in on more than just the fashion, though. Remarks suggesting that Kourtney’s kids are unhappy have shot up to become the most upvoted.

A comment referring to the 40-year-old’s brood as “frowny” and “sad looking” proved the most popular, racking up 142 upvotes.

“They’re both so miserable,” another fan wrote with 114 users agreeing.

“Penelope never smiles when around Kourtney,” one fan remarked.

Interestingly, this set of replies wouldn’t be the first such comments generated by paparazzi pictures of Kourtney and her kids. Earlier this month, photos of the star and her children making their way through Los Angeles International Airport sparked similar remarks with fans suggesting that Kourtney’s eldest son Mason looked “miserable,” per The Inquisitr.

Fortunately for Kourtney, not all remarks were negative.

Fans would likely argue that Kourtney and her family are a happy set of individuals. The family’s hit E! show may send fans these sisters arguing it out in catfights, but the love between this clan and their children seems solid. Likewise manifested via the series’ footage is how much fun the Kardashian children have. Whether they’re running around their Calabasas, California, homes or splashing around on vacation, these kids appear to lead lives filled with excitement and joy.

Kourtney and Penelope have been making headlines of late. Earlier this year, Kourtney launched her Poosh lifestyle brand with a reveal that the company is named after her daughter. The female-centric website that dishes out topic-wide blog advice and product recommendations may differ from the largely cosmetics or clothing-based businesses founded by Kourtney’s sisters, but Poosh seems to have taken off. The brand’s Instagram account already boasts 3 million followers.

Poosh comes with a mission statement from its proud founder.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow the star’s Instagram account.