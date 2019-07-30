Gigi Hadid Gets Wet In Skimpy Black Bikini During Outdoor Shower

Gigi Hadid has been living her best life on a Greek vacation lately, soaking in the sun and beautiful scenery and rocking a ton of skimpy bikinis that showcase her incredible physique.

Hadid recently spiced things up with a double Instagram update, which had her fans drooling.

In the shot, Hadid posed underneath an outdoor shower. A large shower head was visible, jutting out of a stone wall with a few small enclosures carved in for the faucet. Hadid opted to wear a skimpy black bikini, which flaunted her assets perfectly. Though the bikini top was a more athletic style rather than a string bikini triangle one, Hadid’s cleavage was still on display, as was her toned stomach.

In the first shot, Hadid struck a seductive pose by closing her eyes and arching her back toward the shower stream. The water droplets cascaded down her body, and her hair was pulled back in a bandana to keep it away from the water. Hadid had one hand propped on the shower head as she enjoyed the Greek sunshine.

Hadid tantalized her fans even more in the second shot of the update, which was zoomed out, giving fans a look at her whole body. Hadid posed with both hands on the shower head, the water still cascading down in fine droplets. Her toned legs and booty were on display in the shot, and she posed with one leg propped on her tip toes to accentuate her curves. The rest of the luxurious outdoor shower was visible, and it seems Hadid brought a few bath products with her, as fans can see them enclosed in another cubby carved in the stone.

Hadid’s 48.8 million Instagram followers absolutely loved the steamy snap, and it received over 492,000 likes within just 30 minutes. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the model’s seductive vibe.

“Can we all just take a moment,” one follower commented.

“Sis be slaying” another fan wrote.

Several of her fans couldn’t seem to find the words to express their feelings about the shot, and simply left a string of emoji in the comments section. Fellow model Joan Smalls was among that group and simply commented with a string of bomb emoji to convey her feelings about the shot.

Hadid referenced her vacation spot in the caption with a playful twist, calling it “Gikonos.”

Hadid’s fans will have to follow the bombshell on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss a single snap from her Greek vacation.