Billie Lee Wants A Baby After Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Billie Lee is hoping to become a mom after leaving her role on Vanderpump Rules.

Days after confirming she was leaving the show due because of the bullying behavior of many of her co-stars, the transgender reality star took to her Instagram page, where she revealed that she is hoping to have a baby.

In her post, Lee first reached out to the fans and followers who have supported her decision to leave the Vanderpump Rules cast amid Season 8, and admitted that leaving her job at SUR Restaurant was “scary” because she isn’t sure where her life will take her. Lee then explained that despite her fears about leaving the restaurant, she knew she made the right decision because she simply didn’t feel right being there.

“It’s important we sit in silence and meditate on big life decisions because people can give us advice all day but no one will ever walk a day in our shoes,” she explained.

According to Lee, those who are close to her know that she is in a great place with her mental health as she departs from the Bravo TV series and focuses on her activism work and career. As she explained, she is flying high with thoughts of gratitude and is thankful for her close friends and mentors.

Now that Lee will have more time on her hands without the grueling schedule of appearing on a reality show, she says there’s just one thing missing from her life.

“What more can a girl ask for!? Oh wait maybe a baby? Ya, that’s what I’ll ask for next!” she shared.

Lee joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s sixth season after landing a job as a hostess at SUR Restaurant alongside fellow hostess Lala Kent and others. Then, during Season 7, she was seen bickering with several of her co-stars, including Kent and Katie Maloney, and by the end of the year, she didn’t appear to be a part of their group.

Lee’s exit from Vanderpump Rules was first mentioned by her co-star Jax Taylor in June. As fans may have seen, Taylor shockingly told his fans and followers on Twitter that Lee was no longer on the show as he confirmed that she would not be present in Kentucky when he and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.