Kate Bosworth Stuns In A Pink Bikini In Puerto Rico

Kate's showing some skin at the beach.

Kate Bosworth is putting her bikini body on display in stunning new photos posted to social media. The stunning actress, who’s best known for her roles in movies such as Blue Crush and the teen comedy Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, flashed some skin in the new snaps she uploaded to her Instagram account on July 28 as she took a trip to the beach while vacationing in sunny Puerto Rico.

The star stunned fans as she slipped into a pink gingham bikini to enjoy a sunny day at Dorado Beach, showing off her fit and toned body while looking happy and healthy as she walked along the sand.

The first in the batch of new bikini uploads showed Kate shooting a big wink towards the camera as the ocean waves could be seen in shot behind her. Another picture gave fans a better look at her gingham two-piece, showing that the top had a frill design across the bottom, perfectly matching the fun and frilly bottoms.

In another of the beach snaps, the stunning and talented actress let her long blonde hair flow down and blow in the breeze. Kate smiled from ear to ear as she got refreshed by drinking a very tropical drink straight from the fruit via a straw.

Bosworth was also photographed making the most of her time on the island by riding a bike in the Puerto Rican sunshine while rocking the cute bikini top and a pair of Daisy Duke-esque cut-off denim shorts.

In the caption, the star told fans that she was enjoying her first weekend off from work while in the country so decided to head straight for the beach to soak up the sun.

And it seems as though her more than 802,000 followers on the social media site most definitely appreciated getting a peek inside her free weekend.

One called the star “beautiful” in the comments section, while another wrote, “Gorgeous and beautiful.”

“You are absolutely gorgeous sweetheart,” a third person said.

As for how she achieved the fit and toned look she’s been showing off in her two-piece, Bosworth previously told Self that she sticks to the “all things in moderation” mantra and eats very healthily around 80 percent of the time.

While filming for the 2015 movie The Art of More, she revealed that her diet was seriously strict and consisted of only foods that are wheat-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free.

As for her workouts, she told the outlet that she likes to get in her exercises when she can, even if she doesn’t have time for a long workout stretch.

“I had a hard time with my exercise routine because I felt like it had to be an hour, and it had to be really rigorous and intense. Then, I realized you can go down and get on the treadmill for 20 minutes, and you’ve done something,” Kate shared.