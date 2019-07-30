‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Star Heidi Montag Wants To Be A Christian Pop Star

Reality television star Heidi Montag is no stranger to the music industry. A few years ago, the blonde starlet decided to try and make her move from the world of reality television to the music world by releasing an album titled Superficial. As HuffPost reports, it wasn’t exactly a huge success — the star claimed to have spent approximately $2 million of her own money trying to achieve success and just didn’t make it happen.

According to yesterday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Montag has shaken off that failure and wants to give her dream of being a pop star another shot. However, a new album would have a much different focus than her previous album did. She wouldn’t simply want to put out pop music, the reality star explained — she’d want to release specifically Christian pop music.

Montag discussed her dream with her co-star Justin “Bobby” Brescia on the episode.

“Before, I did pop music and that was really fun… I feel like now, where I’m at, is more of a heartfelt, Christian vibe. [It’s] pop music, but there’s a Christian message. It’s just one song, but I want to do something good and send out a positive message to the world.”

She emphasized her point in her own confessional interview as well, saying she wanted to release a “faith-based, positive song.”

The dream of releasing a Christian pop song may not seem that strange for fans who follow the reality star on Instagram. In addition to promoting her husband Spencer Pratt’s crystal website, her Instagram bio starts off with Montag calling herself a “Jesus lover.” Her faith is a big component of her life nowadays, and she wants her musical dreams to align with that.

Loading...

Montag gave fans a bit of a sneak peek on the episode of the show, as Brescia played the guitar and Montag sang a few lyrics of the song she was working on.

At the time being, it seems as though Montag only has the goal to release one song that aligns with her new musical vision, not an entire album. However, that goal could change, and fans will have to stay tuned to the show to see if Montag reveals any more about her new Christian pop dream.

Her co-star seemed to enjoy the song, but Montag’s fans will have to wait to see what comes of her goal. During her previous attempts at a music career, Montag even brought in other artists to try and help make her career happen, as Radar Online reports. While she hasn’t mentioned any collaborators yet, Montag just might try to find an expert in the Christian pop world to help her on her journey.