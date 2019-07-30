Dolly Castro Spreads Legs & Spills Out Of Minuscule Red Swimsuit

Dolly Castro looks stunning as a lady in red.

As fans know, Dolly has been flooding her Instagram feed with sexy photos over the past few weeks and each one of them is sending her followers into a frenzy. The fitness model has no problem flaunting her amazing figure for fans in a number of NSFW outfits, and each and every one of them earns her a ton of attention from her 6.2 million Instagram followers. In her most recent Instagram share, the stunner leaves little to be desired in an NSFW outfit.

In the hot new shot, the model appears to be sitting in her home with a roaring fire just behind her. Castro is all smiles for the shot, wearing her long, brown locks down and slightly curled along with a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She sits on a blue-padded chair, spreading her legs open for the camera and sitting Indian style.

The model’s amazing figure is on full display in the gorgeous shot in a red swimsuit that clings to every curve. While Castro’s toned and tanned legs and arms are visible in the shot, it’s her chest that steals the show. The low-plunging ensemble leaves little to be desired as it dips well into her cleavage, showing off her most popular assets. She tagged the shot in Orange County, California, and gave the photo credit to her husband.

The post is earning the model a ton of attention from fans with over 54,000 likes in addition to 750-plus comments within just a few short hours of going live. While most fans commented on the photo to gush over the model’s beauty, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her stunning figure. A few others simply dropped a line to let Castro know that they’re huge fans.

“That looks super cozy! You look amazing as usual,” one follower gushed with a series of different emoji.

“Wish I could be around that fire place with you,” another fan wrote.

“Looking beautiful as always,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

In a recent interview with Mixed Mag, the Latina model opened up about her personal life and career. The model also shared which part of her career she likes best, and she said it is the schedule.

“I love everything about it from hair and makeup to working with creative people, the fashion of course, and not working a 9-5 really gives me more time to spend with my beautiful daughter I love so much,” she dished.

Fans can follow all of Dolly’s updates on Instagram.