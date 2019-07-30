Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Enviable Curves & Busty Chest In Racy Bikini Snap

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss shot to fame after being chosen as one of the 17 women who represented the publication in their #SISwimSearch fashion show in Miami earlier this month. Known for her body positivity and contagious self-confidence, the 28-year-old has so far attracted 1.8 million followers on her Instagram page where she posts racy and sensual photos of herself flaunting swimsuits and other outfits.

Lately, the model has been showing off some of her latest products from her own swimwear line, Alexiss Swimwear. Her shop provides cute and sexy plus-size options and is hailed for its inclusivity. On Monday, the blonde beauty posted a tropical swimsuit alongside a caption announcing to her followers that the top is one of two new items that are available in her shop.

In the snap, Ashley flaunts her curvaceous figure in black bikini bottoms and a tropical, Hawaiian-style bikini top. The halter top includes flower and leaf designs, flattering the model’s busty chest and contrasting nicely with her bronzed skin. The thick-waisted bottoms hug Ashley’s lower half while leaving plenty of skin on display and drawing the eye to her curvy hips and tiny waist. The model poses with one hand raised over her head and the other poised on her hip while jutting one hip out to the side.

The model completed the look with a diamond belly piercing and her long blondish-brown waves cascading over one shoulder. She wears a touch of eye-popping liner and mascara and finishes her makeup with pink glossy lips.

The Massachusetts native’s followers went crazy for the latest swimsuit, telling Ashley that they were going to check out her shop’s website, while other fans expressed their love and admiration for the model and commented on how hot she looked in the suit.

“Your curves are out of this world,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ashley you have the ultimate body for any woman keep doing your thing girl!!!” another fan praised.

“The perfect woman so gorgeous,” yet one more user chimed in.

In 2016, Entrepreneur spoke with the businesswoman about her decision to start her own swimwear line. Ultimately, her goal was to make women feel better about themselves and transmit the message that “beauty is not a size.”