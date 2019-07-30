Ramona Singer Claims Dating In Tough Because She’s On A TV Show: ‘The Press Makes Up Stuff About Me’

Ramona Singer is one of the most popular housewives in the franchise but sometimes her dating life struggles because of it.

As fans know, the outspoken reality star has been with The Real Housewives of New York City since the show’s beginning. When the series first started, the blonde-haired beauty was married to Mario Singer but the pair called it quits in 2015 after 25 years of marriage. Now, Singer is playing the field and dating different men but in an interview with Us Weekly, she confessed that her reality star celebrity doesn’t always make it easy to date.

“Dating is tough. It’s tough because I’m on a TV show. I meet men, they like me, then they don’t like the fact that … [the] press makes up stuff about me.”

The 62-year-old went on to elaborate on the matter, saying that the press makes up things about her dating life and personal life that aren’t even true and men don’t like that. Additionally, she shared that she’s conflicted at times because she’s a very private person despite the fact that she’s on television and in the public eye. But at the end of the day, Singer seems to have a good outlook on things with the “whatever’s meant to be will be” mentality.

“I’ve been very blessed by God and I know he’ll continue to bless me and when the timing’s right, I’ll find a partner,” she told the publication. “I’m very fulfilled with my friendships and my family, so it’s all good.”

The reality star also confessed to the publication that she is entering a new chapter in her life and though it’s kind of “bizarre” and she never thought that she would be in this situation at this point in her life. But, she is trying to embrace it and make the most of it

And while her dating life still seems to be sort of up in the air, Ramona is making some moves when it comes to other aspects of her personal life. The businesswoman recently sold her New York City apartment and has been spending a lot of time at her home in the Hamptons. Ramona tells the publication that she enjoys her time at her other home and she’s loving the lifestyle.

“It’s just a really lovely place to just reconnect with yourself and your friends and your family in a very low-key but fun way.”

The Inquisitr recently shared that Ramona should returning to the reality show next year, despite rumors that she was on the chopping block. According to an insider, the show’s production team loves the fact that she’s dating and acting young and fun and that’s really the vibe that they’re going for on the show.