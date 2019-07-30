‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Asks Her Husband Taylor McKinney If He Is Open To Having A Vasectomy

Maci Bookout is a mom of three, but it looks like she may be done having biological children. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, she asked her husband Taylor McKinney to have a vasectomy, but she learned that the two may not be on the same page when it comes to the topics of having more children and birth control.

According to a report from Too Fab, Maci was looking at other options so that she could stop taking her birth control. Maci was currently on Nexplanon and with the expiration of it approaching, she was looking at other birth control option. The mom of three also suffers from PCOS and the condition is another reason she was looking to stop birth control as she wanted to “learn how her body reacts” to PCOS when not on birth control.

She decided to talk to her husband about the possibility of him having a vasectomy. She revealed to Taylor that her PCOS has been “acting up” more frequently. Because of that, she hoped to be able to control it “naturally.” However, Taylor didn’t seem too set on the idea of a permanent birth control option revealing that he was “not 100% sure.” That is when Maci revealed she may not want to have any more biological children.

“I am 100% saying I do not want more biological children. “Unless you want more children? Oh god, I shouldn’t have asked.”

Maci offered other options for the couple that could still include Taylor getting a vasectomy.

“If we froze your sperm, would you still consider getting a vasectomy? If you and I decided down the road we wanted more children out of nowhere, we could do that and I could still be off birth control.”

Although Maci offered that potential solution, Taylor admitted he “wasn’t crazy” about the idea of a vasectomy.

Maci Bookout was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then boyfriend Ryan Edwards found out they were expecting a son together. The relationship between the two did not work out and both moved on. Maci married Taylor in October 2016. Together, Maci and Taylor have had two children, a son and a daughter. The mom of three has been sharing her story with fans on Teen Mom OG for the past decade.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.