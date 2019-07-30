Camila Coelho Rocks Skintight White Leggings & Matching Bra In Sexy New Post

Camila Coelho has got it and she’s not afraid to flaunt it.

The brunette beauty always seems to be working — either on her fitness or doing high profile spreads for magazines. Coelho also has her own clothing collection which makes her a very busy girl. When she’s not busy strutting her stuff on the runway, the stunner is usually at the gym working hard on her body that has earned her over 8.1 million followers on Instagram. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, the beauty snaps a sexy selfie at the gym.

Just behind her in the photo is a ton of fitness equipment. She holds up her cell phone and snaps a selfie in the mirror, showing off her insane figure to fans. The model wears her long, dark locks pulled back in a low bun and also appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. While her face and hair both look beautiful — it’s her stunning figure that really steals the show.

On top, Camila nearly falls of out of a tiny white sports bra, showing off her toned arms and tummy for the camera. She pairs the look with some incredibly tight white leggings that fit her like a glove, hugging every single one of her curves. To go with the nearly all-white look, Coelho also wears a pair of purple sneakers as well as a purple sweater tied around her waist.

In just a short time of the photo going live for her legion of fans, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 124,000 likes in addition to 650-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to gush over her stunning abs while countless others applauded her for spending so much time in the gym and working on her body. A few other loyal Instagrammers showed the love using a number of different emoji — most notably the heart and flame.

“Please share what kind of exercise do you usually do to get that body shape,” one fan wrote with a series of kissy face emoji.

“DROP YOUR WORK OUT ROUTINE jeez girl we all want those abs, arms, booty, legs,” another Instagram user asked.

“Wow so perfect,” another follower gushed along with a series of emoji.

Last week, the model was in Cuixmala, Mexico where she was spending time a ton of other models at the REVOLVE summer event. Luckily for fans, she shared a ton of photos from the bikini-filed getaway on her Instagram feed.