The New ‘Bachelor’ Won’t Be Announced On ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Fans will have to wait just a little longer for the announcement of the next Bachelor star, as the show will not make an official statement as to who will be at the helm of the next installment of the popular ABC reality dating series during the finale of The Bachelorette.

Chris Harrison noted during an interview for the Bachelor Party podcast on The Ringer that fans will have to bide their time until an official announcement is made.

“I will break this news: you will not get The Bachelor announcement at the finale,” said Harrison. “It would be premature to make the call now, before Bachelor in Paradise airs. It wouldn’t be smart at all… there are guys you haven’t seen yet.” Harrison also noted in the interview that any of the final three men from Hannah Brown’s season — Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber — could be in the running to helm the next installment of the series.

Both Nick Viall and Colton Underwood were chosen to front The Bachelor after their appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, reported Entertainment Tonight. Also in the running, according to Harrison, could be Mike Johnson, which would make him the first African-American Bachelor star.

Harrison said that fans should be patient throughout Bachelor in Paradise as more surprises could be on the horizon. He explained on the Bachelor Party podcast that there will be some former contestants who will appear on Paradise that will change their ways and some that, after their appearance on the latest installment of the dating series, could become serious contenders for the title of the new Bachelor star.

As the first of the two-night finale drew to a close, fans of this season of The Bachelorette were overcome with serious feelings of dread over Hannah Brown’s decision, and Harrison took their concerns seriously, stating that the finale will be one of the most dramatic in Bachelorette history.

Hannah’s overwhelming angst regarding her final decision has many viewers scratching their heads. She has spent the better part of the season trying to rationalize her decisions, in stark contrast to the many times she said she was going to follow her heart this season. After cutting down her field of 30 suitors to just two, some viewers are struggling to understand why making a final decision is so heartbreaking for the former beauty queen.

As the final episode of the season airs tonight, Hannah said she will have plenty of questions for her two final suitors, leading fans to believe there will not be the happiest of endings for the woman who promised to “unleash the beast” this season and instead, treated viewers to a season of a woman seemingly unsure of what she really wants.

The finale of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.