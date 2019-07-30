‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Gary Shirley Says Amber Portwood Has ‘All Of’ His Support Amidst Her Legal Troubles

Amber Portwood was arrested on July 5 and while she is going through her legal troubles, she has the support of those around her. Her Teen Mom OG co-stars were by her side during her most recent court date and now her ex, Gary Shirley, is voicing his support for the mother of his daughter.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Gary Shirley spoke out on Twitter on Monday.

“All I could ask is for is @AmberLPortwood to be happy & healthy. She has all of my support when #TeenMom continues this Monday with a new episode at 9/8c on MTV.”

Some fans were shocked to learn that Gary is supporting Amber after the allegations made against her by her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. What is known is that in the early morning hours of July 5, police were called to the couple’s home and Amber was arrested. Allegedly, the mom of two assaulted Andrew while he was holding the couples 1-year-old son, James. It is also alleged that she had a machete during the incident.

Interestingly, Gary retweeted a fan who pointed out that Amber has a lot of support from those around her including from Gary and her MTV co-stars and suggested if perhaps the public hasn’t heard the “whole truth” just yet.

Since her arrest, Amber has stayed relatively quiet on all her social media accounts. On Monday, though, she shared a video of her dog to Instagram and included a message to her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom of two took to Instagram to reveal that her dog is always by her side. She also urged her followers to “remember” who she is and not just what they may “hear.”

“Every morning this beautiful soul is right by my side to make me feel comfortable when I’m a bit down..remember who I am not what you hear. Still sending all my love and prayers to everyone in need and I won’t stop helping even when I’m going through pain.”

At her latest court hearing, Amber was granted supervised visits with her son. Prior to the court date, she had only one visit with him that was supervised. Andrew is seeking full custody of the couple’s son.

Although she is going through some legal troubles, fans can still catch up with Amber Portwood as well as Gary Shirley on Teen Mom OG. New episodes air Monday nights on MTV.