‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Gets Pulses Racing In Cleavage-Baring Bikini

Thylane Blondeau, dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” has been enjoying a summer full of travel and sun. Recently taking a trip to Saint-Tropez in her home country of France and another to The Bahamas, the young model is back in Los Angeles and soaking up the California sun.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself dressed in a bikini top as she attempted to beat the heat.

In the snap, the French model is photographed from her waist up as she stands against a concrete wall. She dons a blue string bikini top that shows off her cleavage and trim tummy while going with a pair of gray jean shorts on her lower half. The model’s followers get a glimpse of three tiny tattoos on her body, including one on each forearm and a third just under her rib cage.

The model completed the beachy look with several silver pendant necklaces and a light touch of makeup, including black mascara and pink-painted lips. Her long, brunette tresses are pushed casually over to one side and cascade down her shoulder and back. Thylane shoots a sultry gaze towards the photographer with her mouth slightly parted in her signature look.

The fashion guru’s three million followers loved the latest snap, leaving her plenty of compliments in the comments section as they gushed over her beauty and style. Calling her “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “simply gorgeous,” Thylane’s followers also filled their comments with a variety of emojis, ranging from hearts to fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“She really slays like that,” one Instagram user commented.

“All grown up and gorgeous as ever,” another adoring fan wrote.

Last week, the model took to the photo-sharing site to share some photos from her vacation in The Bahamas. In the daring snaps, the brunette beauty is featured swimming with sharks in turquoise, crystal-clear water. Accompanying the three-part photo series was a message to her followers claiming that while she appears completely at ease in the water, she was terrified while swimming with the sharks.

In one of the photos, Thylane lays on her back as the photo is taken from above, completely surrounded by small nurse sharks and other fish. She wears a black one-piece suit with a red border and has her hair pulled back into a bun. The model looks beautiful as she floats among the sea creatures, giving off an air of calm and serenity.