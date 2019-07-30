Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Wows In A Floral String Bikini In New Vacation Photos

Kourtney's looking years younger than her age on her latest vacation.

Kourtney Kardashian was proudly showing off her bikini body one again while vacationing in Sardinia this week. In several candid new photos published online by The Daily Mail, the stunning 40-year-old mom of three looked years younger than her age as she proudly showed off her bikini body while spending some time with friends and her daughter, 7-year-old Penelope who she shares with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Shortly after The Inquisitr shared snaps of the reality star showing off her seriously impressive bikini body in a light pink bikini earlier this week, she opted to change up her two-piece look and instead opted for a fun and floral number while soaking up the sun with her only daughter.

In the jaw dropping new photos, Kardashian could be seen flashing some skin in the pretty skimpy string swimwear look which perfectly showed off a slim waist and toned body. The two-piece featured a fun floral design across the triangle top and skimpy bottoms, which had a tie on both hips.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, who’s the older sister of Kim Kardashian, rocked a pair of vintage looking skinny sunglasses on her eyes and had her long brunette hair tied back and away from her face as she enjoyed the sunshine with her daughter, who could be seen playing with a Barbie doll in the paparazzi snaps.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her incredible figure in a floral string bikini https://t.co/0N3DfeVJRr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2019

The group, which included a number of Kourtney’s friends such as Simon Husk, were all spotted doing a little tanning as they kicked back on sun loungers.

Kardashian is currently vacationing on the Mediterranean island with friends, which also includes her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Though Kendall wasn’t spotted with the group as they sunbathed together in the new pictures, as The Inquisitr reported, she was photographed elsewhere getting her tan on in the European destination.

The gorgeous model was snapped pulling down the straps on her light blue bikini to avoid getting tan lines as she enjoyed some time off the nearby island of Corsica on a yacht.

But there’s no doubting that a whole lot of hard work goes into the amazing body Kourtney was revealing in her floral two-piece.

The mom of three has shared her diet and fitness routine multiple times in the past, previously crediting getting her workouts in with her sister Khloe Kardashian for helping her to stay motivated when it comes to hitting the gym.

“I know for my body, I need four to five days a week of working out,” the reality star previously told E! News, adding, “Khloe and I really push each other to do that.”

She also told the site that she always makes time for her workouts despite her very busy schedule.

“I think I take time for myself to work out every day, which I never did—especially having three young kids,” Kardashian admitted. “I just never made it a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better—mentally and physically.”