Mackenzie McKee To Make ‘Teen Mom OG’ Premiere Next Week, Shocking Preview Shows Her Storyline

With the new season of Teen Mom OG well under way, MTV is set to shake things up next week when a new cast member is introduced. Mackenzie McKee, who originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3, is reportedly being added to the show on a trial basis, and a new preview clip released by the official Teen Mom Twitter account shows her shocking storyline.

The preview first shows what fans can expect from the current cast members before reintroducing Mackenzie. In her preview, Mackenzie is talking to her husband, Josh McKee, about the upcoming rodeo season. Mackenzie is then shown talking to a friend about cheating. Closing out her preview is a heartbreaking scene where the mom of three breaks down when her mother reveals to Mackenzie that she will be starting chemotherapy.

Mackenzie was introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. During the episode, she and Josh found out they were expecting a baby together. They welcomed their son and continued to share their story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. Following the cancellation of the show, fans continued to keep up with Mackenzie, and there were rumors she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in 2017 when the show was looking to add a fifth cast member. In the end, the spot went to her fellow Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus who is still on the show.

Mackenzie maintained a strong social media presence and was given a one-hour special on MTV. Rumors that Mackenzie would be added to the Teen Mom OG cast have been swirling all year. Earlier this year, a source spoke to PEOPLE and revealed that Mackenzie was “being considered” for a full-time spot on the show. The source revealed that Mackenzie traveled to New York City earlier this month to film for the Teen Mom OG reunion. The mom of three posted pictures to her Instagram account showing her in the city with her family as well as some photos of her with the OG cast. It is unclear when the reunion special will air.

Since being introduced on 16 and Pregnant, Mackenzie and Josh have gone on to have two more children, another son and a daughter. They also married in August 2013.

Fans can tune in to MTV on Monday night to watch an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG and also be reintroduced to Mackenzie McKee and her family.