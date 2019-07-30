Hannah Brown Looking For ‘Answers’ In Jaw-Dropping ‘Bachelorette’ Season Finale

Hannah Brown will be looking for answers in what is alleging to be one of the most jaw-dropping Bachelorette finales in the show’s history. In the final moments of Monday’s episode, Hannah noted that she will not be satisfied until she finds out the answers to some of her most pressing questions as she meets her final two men for the first time since the series’ final rose ceremony in Greece.

Show host Chris Harrison also noted that the show will be one to watch, stating to Bachelor Nation as he stood alongside Brown “get some sleep tonight because we’re in for some drama tomorrow.”

Hannah looked crestfallen at the end of the first of the two-part finale episode with Harrison, stating to the camera that “the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there. Honestly, tomorrow night, I have a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

While Bachelorette fans were looking for Hannah to be deeply in love throughout the episode, they were instead treated to lots of quizzical looks from the woman at the center of two remaining men, Jed and Tyler, and how she appeared to be uncertain about her feelings for both. Although she was affectionate with both of her suitors, there was something that gave fans a vibe that something big would be going down during the final episode and perhaps, that Hannah had let go of the wrong man earlier in the competition.

Instead of a happy and thrilled Bachelorette, with hopeful promise looking towards the future and a new, committed relationship, a troubled Hannah relayed her confused feelings to the ever-present show cameras. She explained that she did not know if the had the “clarity” she needed to make a decision of whom to pick for the final rose, reported Entertainment Tonight.

She also seemed to not be able to wrap her head around accepting a proposal from either Jed or Tyler. She explained she was experiencing so many feelings and although she believed both men loved her very deeply, she couldn’t bring herself to break another man’s heart.

Earlier in the first night of the two-part finale episode, Brown bid a tearful goodbye to Peter, whom fans were rooting for to be in the final two. It was a tough moment watching the two end their romantic relationship and fans were quizzical as to why Hannah sent someone home she clearly had a powerful connection with for two men she was still debating over.

The finale of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette airs tonight beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.