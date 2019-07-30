Jed Wyatt’s Dog Food Jingle Unearthed After Awkward Visit With Hannah Brown’s Parents On ‘The Bachelorette’

The Nashville musician didn't feel the love from Hannah's parents, but dog lovers are singing a different tune.

Bachelorette suitor Jed Wyatt opened up about his music career on the season finale of the ABC reality show, but he didn’t get the seal of approval from Hannah Brown’s dad. During a particularly awkward meeting with The Bachelorette star’s father, Robert, Jed talked about his “most major accomplishment” thus far: A deal with a dog food company to produce and sing jingles.

Hannah’s dad was not impressed and later told his daughter he doesn’t want her to “settle” — a clear reference to Jed and the possibility he won’t be able to provide a steady income.

Jed also picked up on the vibe that Hannah’s parents were concerned with the financial aspect of their relationship, and that they didn’t seem to think he was adequate for their daughter, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jed later told Hannah her father doesn’t understand the other things he does to make money, and he vaguely clarified that he has skills outside of music.

“I just don’t think he understands the other stuff that I do. I didn’t go into vast detail, but it’s not like I only know how to do music.”

While his parental meeting wasn’t a hit, his dog jingle is. People notes that the dog food company BetterBowl shared a commercial featuring Jed’s jingle to Facebook last month, adding the hashtag #jedwyatt in the caption.

The catchy commercial has also popped up on YouTube, which you can see (and hear) below.

Hannah’s parents’ concerns that Jed will be a struggling musician isn’t his biggest problem right now. Based on the first half of the two-part Bachelorette finale, Hannah is completely torn over her final two suitors, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron.

No matter who Hannah picks, Jed will be in the hot seat on the live Bachelorette finale on Tuesday night. The musician’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens recently made headlines by revealing that she was still dating Jed when he left Nashville to film The Bachelorette, and she alleged that he only went on the show to promote his music career. Bachelorette host, Chris Harrison, has vowed to get to the bottom of Jed’s story on the After the Final Rose special.

“There’s a lot of rumors,” Harrison told People. “I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge, I would like to hear from him.”

Hannah also spoke about the rumors, and admitted she has a lot of questions that need to be answered on the live Bachelorette finale.

Either way, someone will be singing the blues by the end of The Bachelorette.

The second part of The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.