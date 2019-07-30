Kendall Jenner Pulls Down Her Bikini Straps While Sunbathing On A Yacht

Kendall's avoiding tan lines with her latest bikini look.

Kendall Jenner was doing her best to avoid tan lines as she soaked up the sun while on a yacht off the island of Corsica on the morning of July 30. The stunning 23-year-old reality star proudly put her model body on full display as she enjoyed some downtime on the boat while spending time with her nearest and dearest off the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

In candid new paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian’s little sister wowed in a pale blue bikini and very little makeup, if any, as she was spotted by the shutterbugs getting her tan on.

To avoid getting tan lines as she sat out in the sunshine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pulled down the straps on her colored bikini top to make it more of a bandeau style. Kendall paired the fun two-piece top with a pair of matching high-waisted and high-cut bottoms that stretched all the way up to her bellybutton to highlight her very slim waist.

The gorgeous superstar – who’s modeled and walked the runway for some of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world – even managed to match her skimpy bikini look to her phone case, which was also a pale blue color as she chatted away while on the boat.

The latest snaps come shortly after Jenner was spotted with big sister Kourtney Kardashian as they vacationed together in the Mediterranean.

Other snaps of the star shared online earlier this week had her showing off some skin while matching her sister in a fun and colorful pink bikini, as The Inquisitr reported.

The twosome is currently vacationing in the very tropical location with Kourtney’s three children with former boyfriend Scott Disick, 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

As for how Kendall got the amazingly fit and toned body she was putting on display during her yacht trip, the star has been open about how she keeps her body so trim.

Back in 2016, Jenner said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she likes to get her workouts in early in the morning and can often be found getting her sweat on at around 7 a.m. with a kickboxing class or exercising with her personal trainer.

“I prefer to work out in the morning,” Kendall told the outlet at the time. “To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class.”

She also shared her healthy eating routine, admitting that she often has to have a quick and healthy lunch because of her busy schedule.

“Most of the time lunch is really quick. I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus,” Jenner revealed.