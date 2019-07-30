Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Major Curves In Sexy Dress During Greek Vacation

Anastasia Karanikolaou has recently left her bestie Kylie Jenner’s side to go on a sun-soaked European vacation, and she is working hard to make sure everyone on social media is jealous.

Stassie is in Mykonos, Greece at the moment, and she appears to be living her best life. On Monday night, she took to Instagram to share a new photo from her idyllic trip — this time to showcase her outfit while heading for a night out. She gave the camera a sultry glance while sitting on a stone wall, rocking a stunning Oh Polly baby-pink, skintight dress. The sleeveless ensemble put her insane curves and ample cleavage on full display, and it matched Stassie’s glowing tan perfectly.

The 21-year-old wore her long blonde locks down in a slightly messy style with a center part, allowing them to cascade down her back. The roots were purposefully darker, matching her thick brown eyebrows, which were perfectly shaped. She kept her makeup game quite simple, wearing just a bit of mascara to achieve lusher eyelashes and to highlight her bright blue eyes, a dab of pink lipstick shade and some pink blush on her cheekbones to enhance her gorgeous facial features.

To accessorize her look, the blonde bombshell rocked a few rings across her fingers, as well as long nails with a degrade polish. Behind her is what appears to be a fancy Greek villa, complete with a beautifully designed garden. As she wrote in her caption, she really can’t complain about her awesome life at the moment.

Many of her 5.4 million Instagram followers agree, as the new photo racked up nearly half-a-million likes and over 1,200 comments in a little more than 14 hours. Her fans also showered her with praise, taking to the comment section to compliment her both on her looks and fashion sense.

“Ahh stassie you are stunning,” one person wrote, followed by a heart-eyed emoji, while another user wrote, “So beautiful,” alongside plenty of heart and fire emoji. Her friend Draya Michele, who is also a member of Kylie Jenner’s close group of friends, approved of the photo choice, hinting that she helped Stassie decide which picture to post. “Yess the one I picked!” she commented.

One online user chimed in, “You’re too damn beautiful,” while another fan jokingly wrote, “omw [on my way] to Greece.” Stass may be apart from her BFF, but she is currently basking in the sun in the popular Southern European spot, which she dubbed her “favorite place” in a previous Instagram post.