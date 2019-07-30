‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Godwin Exposes Chest In A Plunge Swimsuit

Hannah Godwin just posted her 777th photo on Instagram, and it showed her flaunting her chest in a major plunge swimsuit.

The Bachelor star didn’t find love on Colton Underwood’s season, but fans can look forward to her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. While the filming has already wrapped up, fans still need to wait to find out what happened in Paradise.

Meanwhile, Hannah has been sharing plenty of tantalizing photos, including this new swimsuit pic, which has garnered over 83,000 likes so far.

The photo showed Godwin giving off a ton of flirty attitude, as she sat in a chair outside. She placed her right hand on her cheek, while placing her left foot up on the edge of her seat. Hannah wore her hair down in defined waves.

Godwin’s plunge swimsuit was in leopard print, and flattered her toned body. She cinched her waist with a tie accent, and sported a pair of khaki shorts. The shorts had two large pockets in the front, while she accessorized with a matching belt with a white buckle. She also wore a gold pendant necklace, along with thin hoop earrings.

Hannah’s makeup included defined mascara, a dusting of light eyeshadow and light red lipstick. The TV star also wore a golden blush, and rocked light pink nail polish.

In addition, Godwin’s second newest Instagram post showed her in a bright red top. It had a loose scoop neck and thin straps. She paired the top with denim shorts.

Hannah sat outside in a chair, although this update appeared to be from a different location than her newest post. The photo showed her sitting in front of a modern building with horizontal, wooden slats. Also, there were very large plants in pots in the backdrop, and it looked like the sun was setting,

The model sported her hair in a high ponytail, as she smiled sweetly for the shot. She held a glass of white wine in her left hand, and appeared to be enjoying the good weather.

And although things didn’t pan out with Colton, Godwin previously revealed to Vulture that she made plenty of new friends during the show.

“I’m close with a lot of the women. I love Katie, Demi, Heather, Hannah B., and Kirpa. They’re all so different, personality-wise, so I have different threads with each of them,” explained Hannah.