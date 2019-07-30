‘Vikings’ Season 6: New Image Emerges Showing A Devastated Lagertha

While there is no news of when Season 6 of 'Vikings' will premiere, a new image of Lagertha has fans concerned.

A new image from Season 6 of Vikings has recently surfaced that shows what appears to be a visibly upset Lagertha. Now, fans are speculating about the reason behind her sadness.

SPOILER ALERT: This article speculates on upcoming storylines for Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vikings fans have been eagerly awaiting a new trailer for Season 6. Many were anticipating a trailer to drop during the recent San Diego Comic-Con even though there was not an official Q&A panel scheduled there this year. However, History Channel had organized a battle-ax throwing event that featured Vikings stars Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) and Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), so the potential was there for a new trailer to air. When no trailer premiered, many fans were upset but Kathern Winnick recently took to Instagram to announce that a Season 6 trailer would be arriving shortly.

While there is no trailer to analyze just yet, the Vikings France Facebook page recently posted an exclusive image from Season 6 of Vikings which features Lagertha and has gotten fans talking.

Standing to the right of the shot, Lagertha appears to be visibly distressed by something that she is looking at off-camera. Torvi (Georgia Hirst) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) stand behind her. Both of these characters have stern expressions.

While there is no official explanation as to why Lagertha looks so upset in the Season 6 image, many fans are already speculating that it might be the shieldmaiden’s reaction to the death of a major character, according to International Business Times.

Most notably, fans are speculating it could be the death of her son, Bjorn. If this is the case, it will be a devastating blow to Lagertha, as it will mean the loss of her remaining child, as well as the new ruler of her beloved hometown, Kattegat.

As yet, there has been no announcement regarding the premiere date for Season 6 of Vikings. Usually, the premiere of each season, as well as the mid-season return, premieres in November, so it is expected this will follow through for the next season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 6 will also be the final season of Vikings. However, a spinoff series is currently on the table as the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, negotiates with the network.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.