Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Stefan Get Married

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 30 reveal that the month is going to end on a high note, as fans will see some big drama unfold in the little town of Salem over the next few days.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) officially tie the knot.

The report reveals that the couple will walk down the aisle together in a very small ceremony at the DiMera mansion on Tuesday. Of course, the ceremony will likely be officiated by none other than the couple’s co-worker and Salem’s former mayor, Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

As many viewers know, Gabi wants to marry Stefan as apart of her revenge plan, that would see her taking Stefan’s money, power, and company from him in retaliation for him framing Gabi for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and sending her to prison.

When Stefan was recently arrested for kidnapping Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), a crime that he is being frame for by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), Gabi saw her opportunity.

Gabi convinced Stefan that they should get married immediately so that she could become CEO of the company in case he was removed from the position or sent to prison. Seeing as only a DiMera can be the CEO, the pair planned to wed right away in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) get into a heated exchange.

Jen knows that Eve destroyed all of Dr. Rolf’s serum and the formula to make the miracle cure, which could have helped Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) get his memories back.

Eve shockingly got rid of everything that could have allowed Jack to remember his old life with Jen, and she’s not going to let her get off easily for her stunning betrayal.

As many viewers already know, Eve was terrified that Jack would leave her if he remembered his life with Jennifer. However, her worst fear has come true anyway.

After Jack discovered what she had done he was furious and disgusted with his wife, and immediately told her that he wanted a divorce, revealing that she had been using him as her puppet since they came to Salem together at the beginning of the year.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.