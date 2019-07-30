Kendall & Kylie Jenner Go Topless Together In Racy New Photo

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are showing some skin in the latest photo for their clothing brand.

On Monday, the Kendall and Kylie brand posted a brand new photograph to its Instagram account which showed the sisters looking seductive as they modeled their denim line.

In the sexy snapshot, Kendall Jenner is seen sitting to her side in a pair of skin-tight, white jeans. She has her legs around Kylie Jenner and is completely topless, covering herself with only her arms and hands.

Kendall has her long, dark hair worn in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back as she dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Kylie has her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. The youngest Jenner looks off to the side and also wears white jeans. She appears to be topless as well but covers her bare chest with a large, straw sunhat.

Kylie also dons darkened eyebrows and thick lashes and accessorizes her look with some dangling earrings.

In the caption of the photo, the brand reveals that all of Kendall and Kylie’s denim line is currently available for fans to pick up at Macy’s department store.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the two youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and half-sisters to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe.

The girls are very close in age and share a special bond, which Kendall claims has carried over into her relationship with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi.

Last year, Kendall told E! News that she loves being an aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. However, she shares a very special connection with little Stormi.

“I just love connecting with them,” Kendall said of all of her nieces and nephews. “It’s nice when they get a bit older and you can have full conversations with them,” she added.

“I find a very special connection with Stormi, because she’s my younger sister’s daughter. We have a nice bond,” Kendall stated.

Kendall also opened up about watching Kylie change her life around to become a mother, revealing that her younger sister used to be the popular one with all of the friends, and has settled down a bit now that she’s a mom.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends. It’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie… not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d… I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” Kendall Jenner stated during the interview.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, by following the girls on their Instagram accounts.