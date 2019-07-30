‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, July 29: Douglas Tells Liam He Knows Where Beth Is

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 29 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who was feeling guilty about not coming clean at the wedding. She told Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had stopped her from telling Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth by threatening her life. Flo was struggling with her conscience because Hope had always been kind to her, yet she had allowed her to grieve a child who was not dead.

Zoe warned Flo to keep quiet and not to tell anyone their secret, per She Knows Soaps. She felt that Thomas was not the problem, Flo was. Zoe told Flo, “You’re not going to say anything to Hope.” The Forrester Creations’ model felt that Hope had a second chance at happiness now that she was married to Thomas. Flo corrected Zoe by saying that Hope would be much happier if she only knew the truth.

At the cliff house, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) told Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that Beth is alive. Hope became upset and asked him to stop saying that. Liam asked the little boy if he meant that Beth is alive like his mother was still alive in his heart. Douglas remained adamant that Beth is alive while his mother had passed away. Hope left the house to wait for Thomas in the car. Douglas was upset because he thought that the news would make Hope happy.

In the other room, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gave her brother a pep talk. She told him that it was obvious that he and Hope weren’t typical newlyweds. She felt that it was obvious that Douglas was a big reason that they had wed in the first place. She encouraged Thomas to take things slowly on their night away. When they re-entered the living room, Liam told Thomas that Hope was waiting in the car. Thomas pulled Douglas aside and warned him, “Not one word.” Unseen, Liam watched as Thomas warned his son not to tell anyone.

An unexpected person gives Liam startling information about his daughter, Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2P8iw #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2bqOW1JXUY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 29, 2019

After the newlyweds had left, Liam asked Douglas why he had said that Beth is alive. Douglas was confident and said, “She is.” Liam then said that if that was the case, Douglas should be able to show him where the baby was. Douglas stunned Liam by saying that he can show him where Beth is.

Hope and Thomas arrived at the hotel. Almost immediately, Thomas started to kiss his bride and took off his shirt. After the kiss intensified, Hope stepped away. She wanted them to take their time. Thomas pulled her toward him again and started to kiss her again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays everyone on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.