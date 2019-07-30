Jordyn Woods Flaunts Cleavage In Strapless Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out on social media for her latest photo.

On Monday night, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking glam in a lavish black and silver gown before quickly deleting the photograph.

In the sexy snapshot, Woods stands in what appears to be a motor home as she dons the floor-length gown. Jordyn’s dress is strapless with a sweetheart neckline perfect for showing off the model’s ample cleavage. The midsection of the dress is a corset, which also flaunts her tiny waist and accents her curvy hips.

The skirt of the dress boasts a thigh-high slit that showcases Woods’ long, lean legs.

Meanwhile, Jordyn has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fall over her shoulder. She dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a metallic eye shadow. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

Jordyn accessorizes by wearing bracelets on both of her wrists and large, eye-catching, dangling diamond earrings that fall down her shoulders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods is known for being Kylie Jenner’s former best friend. The couple had a falling out earlier this year when the model allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Since that time there has been tension between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, Radar Online reports that Khloe has had it with Jordyn after she was spotted cozying up to her former boyfriend, James Harden, last week.

“Khloe thinks Jordyn has to be coming for her men, and is asking friends if Jordyn is really that hard up for guys. She thinks Jordyn is pathetic for trying to make a career out of going after her men!” an insider told the outlet.

“This is like the third guy now,” the source continued, adding that Jordyn’s also been linked to Rick Ross, whom Khloe was allegedly involved with back in 2014.

“If Jordyn thinks that doing all of this is going to help her rebuild her friendship with Kylie, or anyone else in the family, she is so wrong. Kylie doesn’t understand what Jordyn’s motives are right now, but said that she’s created a monster!” the source added.

