Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Abs In A Cheetah Print Crop Top And Short Shorts

Sommer Ray is world-famous for her incredible figure, so it’s understandable that the 22-year-old would decide to model her eponymous clothing line by herself. The California beauty explained in the caption of her newest Instagram update that she had just dropped the second batch of her July collection, and modeled a stunning cheetah print long-sleeved crop top and matching short shorts to whet her fans’ appetites.

Sommer first found fame after gaining attention for her killer body, which she developed through multiple strength training competitions. Since then, the brunette bombshell has only become more and more popular and is currently one of the most popular influencers on Instagram with a staggering 21.6 million followers.

It’s easy to understand her huge fandom from her latest upload, in which Sommer posts a video of herself working out in a new athleisure set. In the update, she dons a tight cropped top with long sleeves and a half-zipper in an alluring cheetah print. To complete the look is a matching pair of high waisted short shorts that show off her fantastic pins. To add pops of color, the fitness fanatic added a neon green scrunchie to tie up her curly locks, and also added neon sneakers paired with tan over-the-ankle socks. She accessorized with a number of rings and gold hoop earrings.

In the clip, Sommer showcases a number of moves. In the first move, the brunette beauty is balanced on a hot pink half balancing ball. Engaging her core, Sommer then completes a number of bicycle crunches. The next move is a boat pose, which Sommer takes up a notch by adding a kettlebell. The final exercise consisted of flutter kicks while on a pink yoga mat.

The clip was viewed over 904,000 times and earned over 1,600 comments.

“You are my idol,” wrote a fan, with a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re perfect,” echoed a second.

“Loveee the outfit,” added a third, with several heart-eye emoji.

Though many of Sommer’s updates are shots of her sizzling body or workout photos, she also often shows her fans her sillier side. Two days earlier, she had asked fans about the “mood” they were in and gave various examples in a multi-photo post of herself making faces at the camera.

Despite the funny faces, the fitness fanatic still looked stunning in an olive cropped t-shirt, braids, and a green bandana tied around her hair.

The picture earned nearly 760,000 likes and over 4,600 comments.

“You’re my mood 24/7,” one fan cheekily replied to her query.

“All of them,” wrote another, with a heart-eye emoji.