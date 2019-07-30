Nicole Scherzinger Is Smoking Hot In See-Through White Shirt On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger delighted her social media followers with a set of brand new, sexy photos this week.

On Monday, Nicole took to her Instagram account to share a set of photos that showcase her sweet and silly side, as well as her sexy and sultry personality.

In the first snapshot, The Masked Singer judge is seen making a goofy face for the camera. Her shoulder-length, dark hair is styled in messy curls and she rocks a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and vivid pink color on her plump lips.

In the second picture, Scherzinger gives a seductive stare into the camera as she runs her fingers through her hair and pushes her bangs back out of her face. The former Pussycat Doll wears a form-fitting white tank top that allows fans to see her white bra underneath.

In the third photo, Nicole gets sexy again, flaunting her ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist.

In the caption of the photos, the singer says she only has 24 hours in Los Angeles before she’s off again, as she has been splitting her Masked Singer judging duties with a gig on Australia’s Got Talent, and has been flying back and forth from L.A. to Sydney.

According to Extra, fans of Nicole Scherzinger who will be tuning in to The Masked Singer Season 2 can expect a “bigger, better” set of episodes with even more contestants than the debut season.

The cast of the show revealed in a video that there is a huge talent pool in Season 2. Nick Cannon says fans are going to love The Rottweiler, while Scherzinger promises that The Fox is one of the show’s “heavy hitters” and a “strong contender” on the “elevated” sophomore season of the hit singing competition.

Last season, celebrities such as LaToya Jackson, Donny Osmond, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Terry Bradshaw, Antonio Brown, and winner T-Pain all donned elaborate costumes as they performed some of music’s biggest hits on stage in front of the world.

All the while fans, the audience, and the panel of judges try to figure out which star was hiding under the costume by using their singing voices and a series of clues given throughout the series.

Fans can see more of Nicole Scherzinger’s life by following the singer on her social media accounts or tuning into The Masked Singer Season 2, which begins airing on September 25 on Fox.