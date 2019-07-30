Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Legs In Nothing But A Silk Robe In Sexy Bedroom Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her gorgeous legs in her latest social media photo, and her fans can’t get enough.

On Monday night, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a post of herself wearing nothing but a robe as she lays on her bed surrounded by Saint Laurent products, which are tossed all over her bed and around her body.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lays on her in a white, silk robe which ties at the waist. The mother-of-three showcases her long, lean legs and is surrounded by purses and bags that she is giving away as apart of a partnership contest.

Kourt has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in shiny, sleek strands. Her straight mane falls all around her shoulders as she looks up at the camera and gives a sultry stare.

Kardashian also wears a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip color to complete her glam look as she rests her head on a tan pillow and holds a red, heart-shaped purse in her hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is currently on vacation in Italy with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as she and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, flaunt their bikini bodies.

Kourtney’s previous vacation was to Costa Rica with the kids and her former boyfriend, Scott Disick. The pair had a fun, family vacation together, and even invited Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, didn’t come on the trip, but she has accompanied Kourtney and Scott on family vacations in the past.

Last season on KUWTK, Kourt revealed that she, Scott, and Sofia had a wonderful time on one such vacation together, which left her mother, Kris Jenner, stunned.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated during the episode.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on social media.