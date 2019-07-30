‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Believes That Rick Grimes And Daryl Dixon Will Meet Up Again

Could Rick and Daryl really reunite for one last time in 'The Walking Dead'?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Rick Grimes’ departure from AMC’s The Walking Dead and the announcement of a movie delving into his time after that departure, viewers have been wondering if Rick will ever meet up with again with anyone from his past. It seems that the cast have also been wondering this and now Norman Reedus speaks out about the possibility of a reunion between Daryl and Rick.

In Episode 5 of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, was believed to have died as a result of an explosion of a bridge. However, viewers of the hit zombie apocalypse series knew that Rick was still alive and taken to safety by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna Mcintosh).

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rick’s story after this rescue will be explored in upcoming movies by AMC. While Lincoln has made it clear that he was leaving the series in order to spend more time with his family, Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite, Daryl Dixon, believes a reunion of some sort will occur in the future, according to a recent video by IGN.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

The video was taken during the recent San Diego Comic-Con and had Reedus, along with fellow cast members, rewatch their first scenes in The Walking Dead. During the video, Reedus broaches the possibility of a reunion between Rick and Daryl, who were very close friends.

“I definitely think, if that’s on the cards, that should without a doubt happen,” Reedus said.

“It’s such a family group, and it would be hard not to have that family be part of the story dynamic.”

Fellow cast member, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays antagonist, Negan, also agrees with Reedus. In addition, he hopes that the movies based around Rick Grimes will tie into what has already been built in the Walking Dead universe.

As to how Rick and Daryl will reunite is unclear, though, and there has been no official word from AMC about the potential of a reunion between the two characters. However, considering Lincoln has previously said that he will not return to the TV series, it seems likely that any reunion between Rick and other characters will be a short-lived one. Movie Web speculates that while fans would love to see the pair reunite, the potential is that it could actually have heartbreaking connotations with Rick meeting up with his old friends one last time only to die in the end.

However, whether or not a reunion occurs or how remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead as well as the upcoming movies to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.