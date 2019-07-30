Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Honor Late Dog Waldo With Matching Tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have honored their late dog Waldo after his tragic passing last week.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the newlyweds have gotten matching tattoos of their Alaskan Klee Kai Waldo Picasso Jonas, whom they adopted together in April of 2018 and is from the same litter as their other dog, Porky Basquiat Jonas. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the puppy was being walked by the couple’s dog walker last week when he was sadly struck and killed by a car.

On Monday, July 29, the DNCE frontman took to his Instagram account to reveal his new ink. Memorialized on his forearm in between a slew of other tattoos is a stunning drawing of his pup’s seemingly smiling face with his tongue sticking out. The piece was even shaded to capture Waldo’s heterochromia — one of his most defining features that caused him to have one blue eye and one brown eye.

Friends and fans of the Jonas Brother quickly showed some love for the tribute to his pet and filled the comments section with condolences for his loss.

Joe’s older brother Kevin Jonas commented with a red heart emoji, while his younger brother Nick left the praying hands emoji.

“Sweet angel,” commented his mother, Denise Jonas.

Meanwhile, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories to show off her identical tattoo of the pup, which is also located on her forearm.

“I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby,” she captioned the photo.

The body art was done by Dragon at the popular New York City tattoo shop Bang Bang, where many other familiar faces such as Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus have also been tatted. The tattoo artist also took to his Instagram account to share photos of Joe and Sophie’s new ink, as well as a selfie with the couple.

Loading...

According to TMZ, the tragic accident occurred on Wednesday, July 24, though the couple did not file a police report on the incident until later in the week on Friday, July 26. The news outlet also explained that Joe and Sophie were so distraught about the loss of their dog that they went to see a therapist, which was their reasoning for the delay in reporting it.

The couple also appears to be taking extra precautions with their other dog, Porky. As Entertainment Tonight previously noted, Joe and Sophie were seen taking him out in New York City over the weekend, though the Game of Thrones star was tightly cradling the pup in her arms as opposed to letting him walk on the ground.