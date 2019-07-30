Kourtney Kardashian Goes Shirtless Under Open Jacket During Family Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian can’t stop showing off her bikini body while on vacation with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — in Italy.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi on Monday as she headed out in Sardinia with her daughter, and donned a skimpy ensemble in the process.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of black, baggy pants. She also wears a light blue bikini top, which flaunts her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs. She adds a black blazer over top, which hangs open to put her curves on full display.

Kourt has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a ponytail. Her sleek, straight strands hang down her back. She also wears a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a nude, glossy lip.

Kardashian accessorizes her look with a small, black handbag, white strappy heels, diamond earrings, and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Little Penelope dons a pair of light-colored, baggy denim jeans. and a white t-shirt which she tucks into the pants. She adds a black cropped jacket over top and carries a small red purse in her hand. She wears her sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that graze the top of her shoulders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s toned bikini body is the result of eating healthy and hard work at the gym.

One of the ways that Kourt stays so fit is by following the keto diet, which she recently raved about on her lifestyle website.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram.