Céline Dion’s ‘Boy Toy’ Has Too Much Influence Over The Star, Sources Say

Céline Dion may have sung about “The Power of Love,” but it seems as if her life is veering dangerously close to the song title. According to Page Six, friends of the singing superstar are worried about the influence that her “boy toy,” Pepe Muñoz has been exerting over the singer.

Dion tragically lost her manager-turned-husband of 21 years, René Angélil in 2016, after he died of throat cancer. Angélil had been a huge part of Dion’s life, and began managing her when she was just 12-years-old. Dion later admitted in an interview with iHeart Radio that he was also the only man she had ever kissed.

A friend believes that the loss caused the “My Heart Will Go On” singer to try to find some sort of replacement for the void her husband left behind. Though Dion has denied any source of romantic relationship with Muñoz, even claiming in an interview with Extra that he is gay, Muñoz has nonetheless been described as a “boy toy” by friends.

“It’s crazy. She knows he’s gay and is accepting of it. She needs someone close to her and she fell in love. He’s turned into a René type,” the source said.

Another friend echoed similar claims.

“Pepe is like her boy toy who is really trying to take over,” the friend explained.

“He’s isolating her and people are feeling it. She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying.”

“People go to him when they have questions. He’s fully taken over. The only people around her now [are] Pepe, the hairdresser and the stylist,” the source added.

A third source also confirmed how Pepe has created an exclusive group that restricts access to the famous singer, adding that everyone is “freaked out” by the breadth of his control.

“Even management goes to him when they need something,” the source complained.

Pepe Muñoz Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Muñoz first began as one of Dion’s backup dancers, and has since worked his way to be her creative director. Sources told Page Six that he has since used his position to weed out several members of Dion’s senior team. One such rumored exit was famed stylist Law Roach — though according to his profile at The Only Agency, Roach still lists Dion as one of his clients.

Another source hit back at claims of Muñoz’s bad influence. The friend of the Canadian star said that the backup dancer turned confidante had been nothing but an “inspiration” for the star and was suggesting she take new chances with her career.

One such chance is ending her successful Las Vegas residency after eight years. Instead, the “Because You Loved Me” singer will go on tour in September and release an album later this year.