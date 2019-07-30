‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Rocks Cheeky One-Piece For Bike Ride In New Photos

Anne de Paula has been relatively quiet on Instagram this summer, but when she does get to posting, her uploads certainly do not disappoint.

On Monday, July 29, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model found time to hop on the social media platform to share a new set of eye-catching photos that are getting noticed for more reasons than one. The snaps captured the 24-year-old enjoying a bike ride during her stay on the beautiful Maldives, which provided a breathtaking background of a luxurious villa and picturesque blue water that alone was enough to captivate the attention of her audience. But while the scene was nothing short of stunning, it was Anne herself that turned heads by rocking nothing more than a cheeky bathing suit that left plenty of skin on display, much to the delight of her 248,000 followers.

The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in her barely-there, cheetah-print swimwear that left very little to the imagination. Even from the far distance of the first photo in the snap, it was clear that the piece did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, though the following two slides in her post certainly proved that.

The second shot captured a side profile of the babe mounted on top of her purple bike, showing off a skintight bathing suit that clung tight to her voluptuous assets and highlighted her enviably flat midsection. Its daring high cut was also very much on display in the shot, and provided absolutely no coverage to her long, toned legs.

A swipe to the final picture in the upload saw the stunner getting ready to ride back, as her bike was faced the opposite way and her curvaceous backside was to the camera. The change in position revealed the dangerously cheeky design of her swimsuit that left her curvy booty exposed in its entirety, but her followers certainly did not seem to mind the view.

Fans of the bikini model went absolutely wild over the latest addition to her page. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 7,500 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram, while several took their admiration to the comments section to compliment Anne on her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Anne was their “dream girl.”

Loading...

“Wow,” a third simply commented.

This is not the only time that Anne has shown off her figure on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent photo on the model’s page showed her stretching out on the beach and rocking a booty-baring yellow one-piece that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.