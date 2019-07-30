‘One Piece’ Episode 895 Spoilers: Luffy Engages In Fierce Battle Against World’s Strongest Bounty Hunter Cidre

One Piece Episode 895 featured a side story centering on the world’s strongest bounty hunter, Cidre. It started with Cidre being contacted by Festa, who is also known as the Master of Festivities. Cidre told Festa that he’s in the middle of hunting pirates and asked him to call later. Before they ended the call, Festa informed Cidre that a legendary pirate will be coming to the Pirate Festival — the Demon Heir, Douglas Bullet.

Upon hearing Festa’s news, Cidre became more excited for the upcoming Pirates Festival since he will finally have the opportunity to take down Douglas Bullet, whom he considered as the worst pirate in the world. Douglas Bullet originally worked for the World Government as a marine, but after an incident, he decided to leave and join the Roger Pirates. When the Roger Pirates disbanded, Douglas Bullet was captured by the World Government and imprisoned in Impel Down.

In One Piece Episode 895, it was revealed that Cidre’s group was going up against Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. The enemies were continuously attacking the Thousand Sunny while riding in a flying vehicle. While Tony Tony Chopper was busy taking out the fire, Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Vinsmoke Sanji, Nami, Brook, and Nico Robin were defending the Thousand Sunny from the enemies. Though they managed to defeat a large number of them, the enemies kept coming, leaving the Straw Hat Pirates with no choice but to use Coup de Burst to escape.

The Straw Hat Pirates may have succeeded to escape, but the Thousand Sunny took a huge amount of damage. Robin expressed concerns over the enemies’ superior scientific technology, saying that they will be in trouble if ever they encounter them again. Chopper noticed that the enemies were using the same technology as the Thousand Sunny, while Nami speculated that carbonation could be their energy source.

The Straw Hat Pirates found an island where they will do all the repairs, including refilling the colas used to activate Coup de Burst. The Straw Hat Pirates thought that they were in a safe place, but One Piece Episode 895 revealed that they landed in the enemy’s territory.

While searching for a place that sells colas, Luffy encountered the same group that attacked the Thousand Sunny. Because of his carelessness, Luffy was caught off-guard by the enemy’s special attack, Super Strong Tornado Soda, that sent him flying and temporarily affected his vision.

Luffy landed in a bathhouse where he saw the naked Boa Hancock, the Pirate Empress, and one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Luffy warned Hancock about the existence of a dangerous group of bounty hunters in the island. As expected, the enemies followed Luffy and continued with their mission to capture him and Hancock.

Luffy and Hancock managed to defeat the enemies and seize their captain. However, instead of letting Luffy’s group interrogate him, the captain decided to unleash poisonous gas all over the place. Luffy and Hancock managed to escape, but there’s more trouble waiting for them outside the bathhouse. The final scenes of One Piece Episode 895 featured Luffy and Hancock being surrounded by Cidre and his men.