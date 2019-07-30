Sarah Hyland Shares PDA-Filled Snap With Fiancé Wells Adams

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland recently got engaged to boyfriend Wells Adams, and she’s been keeping her 6.5 million Instagram followers updated on the process. She shared sweet shots of Adams proposing to her on a beach, stunning shots of the two of them together post-engagement, a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring, and more.

She took a bit of a break to share some snaps with actress Kristen Bell as well as with some friends, but now she’s back to her engagement content, as she joked about in the caption to her latest post.

In her recent post, Hyland shared a heartwarming shot that featured some PDA with a scenic backdrop. In the picture, Adams rocked a dapper blue suit and dress shoes. Hyland had on a gorgeous little black dress that hugged all her curves, and a pair of nude heels that added some height to her petite frame. She accessorized further with a pair of statement earrings and some sunglasses.

The duo stood in a field speckled with wildflowers, and there was a breathtaking mountain range in the background accompanied by a swath of gorgeous green trees. Though their surroundings were beautiful, Adams and Hyland had eyes only for each other. They shared a smooch, and Adams lifted his wife-to-be up in his arms, as she wrapped her own arms around him and popped her legs up for a cute pose.

Hyland’s fans absolutely loved the adorable shot, and the snap received over 503,000 likes within just eight hours. Her followers apparently can’t get enough of her gushing engagement content.

Adams himself commented on the shot, and hilariously opted to admire Hyland’s curves.

“Your butt looks great! My butt looks… concave,” he commented on the post.

Model Isaiah Mustafa also commented on the shot and encouraged Hyland to keep on sharing the engagement content that she was worried about bugging her followers with.

“Keep the spam coming! Congratulations!!!” Mustafa said.

Comedian Whitney Cummings also weighed in on the shot and likewise seemed charmed by the duo’s cute PDA.

“This might be MY new screensaver,” she commented.

Hyland appears to be very happy with her impending nuptials and is charmingly sharing her excitement with her followers. Just 10 days ago, she opted to share a video in which she pretended to shade her eyes from the sun while actually flashing her incredible diamond ring.

Hyland hasn’t revealed much about her wedding yet, but it hasn’t been very long since the two got engaged — fans will have to stay tuned to see what else she reveals, and what other sweet shots she shares.