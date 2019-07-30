Kelly Gale’s Topless Beach Look Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown

Kelly Gale is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram upload, but her fans certainly don’t seem to mind.

The NSFW new addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s feed was shared on Monday, July 29, and is one that is certainly hard to ignore. In the sizzling snap, the babe poses by the beach, staring down the camera with a sultry look as the sun sets behind her for a breathtaking background. While the scene was nothing short of stunning, it was Kelly herself that took center stage in the shot by untying the top of her skimpy bathing suit for a scandalous display that left very little to the imagination.

The 24-year-old sent pulses racing with her topless look that left nearly every inch of her flawless bikini body exposed to the camera and, in turn, her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. She sported nothing more than a golden yellow one-piece, though the top half of it was undone and folded low on her torso to let her voluptuous assets hang loose. The model held a white and brown striped towel in front of her bare chest to provide some coverage to the risque look, though plenty of cleavage was still very much left within eyesight. Fans were also offered a glimpse at the Swedish bombshell’s curvaceous backside thanks to her swimsuit’s cheeky design that did hardly anything to cover up her booty or long, toned legs.

Kelly added a pair of delicate stud earrings to her skin-baring display, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if her audience didn’t even take notice of the bling. She wore her dark tresses down in bouncy waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. A few of her locks did fall in front of her face, but not enough to completely cover up her gorgeous minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Instagram went into a near meltdown over the beauty’s eye-catching display. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 20,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“So magnificent,” one person wrote, while another said that Kelly was “flawless.”

“You are stunning!” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Kelly has rocked a daring look on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently shared another photo to her page that saw her posing on the beach in a barely-there leopard print bikini, driving her followers absolutely wild.