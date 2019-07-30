Josephine Skriver Channels Mermaid Vibes In Breathtaking Underwater Shot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has shared plenty of bikini snaps with her Instagram followers. Just yesterday, she had her followers drooling after sharing a double update in which she rocked a skimpy yellow bikini. Today, however, she shared another double update that showcased a whole different type of shot — and it had her followers gasping for breath.

In the shot, Skriver’s face and physique weren’t the main focus. Instead, the camera only captured her stunning silhouette, as she rocked a pair of flippers and swam delicately through a crystal clear body of water. A photographer was immersed in the water with her to capture the shot, and the end result was absolutely stunning. Skriver’s silhouette was in the center of the shot, and she was surrounded by water and an incredible underwater landscape.

In the second shot, things got a bit meta as Skriver shared a picture that was taken of the photographer taking the original picture. Both snaps are absolutely incredible and managed to capture a whole new world underwater. While fans love to see Skriver rocking skimpy bikinis on the beach and splashing through the waves, the underwater perspective was a truly special moment to capture on camera. Her fans loved the shots, which received over 178,000 likes in just seven hours.

Skriver stated in the caption that the moment captured in Tonga provided her peace that she didn’t even know she needed. She also made sure to shout out to the photographers of the shots to give them credit as well.

Many fans compared Skriver to a mermaid in the comments, thanks to the breathtaking setting and the ease and grace with which she moved through the water.

“Real life little mermaid,” one fan said.

“Everything goals,” another follower commented.

Loading...

“Mermaid vibes. This is breathtaking,” another fan stated in the comments section.

Skriver is no stranger to sharing her adventures abroad on Instagram and recently posted several shots from a trip to Mexico. In the series of photos, Skriver had her ample assets on full display, rocking a bright green swimsuit that she spilled out of as well as a simple look consisting of a snakeskin tank and tiny Daisy Dukes with a baseball cap. She also tantalized fans in a shot from Mexico in which she donned nothing but a colorful striped blanket as she sprawled out across a bed in a seductive pose.

Skriver isn’t afraid to have a little fun in her shots and always keeps her 6 million followers guessing about what she’ll share next.