Kourtney Kardashian Sunbathes In Gold Bikini With Shirtless Male 24 Hours After Scott Disick Yacht Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is making major headlines right now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been keeping fans on their toes with a series of travel pictures – both the paparazzi and Kourtney’s own social media have been documenting the 40-year-old’s current European vacation.

Earlier today, Kourtney was photographed rocking a bikini alongside sister Kendall Jenner while they were in Sardinia, Italy, per the Daily Mail. Those interested in the Poosh CEO’s platonic relationship with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick may likely be more focused on news that Kourtney shared a picture of herself sunbathing with a shirtless Scott just yesterday. The sun-drenched yacht snap was chronicled by The Inquisitr.

Since that photo was posted there has been an update.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories. Her yacht and swimwear photo suggested a similar setting to the one shared yesterday, but there was a major difference. The shirtless male accompanying the star was not the 36-year-old Talentless founder. Kourtney’s photo showed her lying on her front and bronzing her sizzling body in a tiny gold bikini.

The mother-of-three was reclining on a towel with the unnamed male right next to her. Also included in the photo were 10-year-old son Mason and what appeared to be 4-year-old son Reign – Kourtney had placed a heart emoji above Reign’s head.

Given that Kourtney voluntarily shared the image to her social media, it can be assumed that the man soaking up rays with her was a friend or acquaintance she has made on her travels. Fans would likely argue the presence of two of Kourtney’s kids in the snap is further indicative of an innocent situation. Nonetheless, this star’s fanbase is likely talking.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015, with subsequent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showing fans this former couple’s efforts to co-parent their brood. Fans familiar with the hit E! show will know that Kourtney and Scott’s situation has proven complex by virtue of their on-off status throughout the years and the arrival of Sofia Richie in Disick’s life. Scott has been dating the 20-year-old model since 2017. These three are frequent headline-makers, although they appear to be making things work.

In December of last year, Kourtney joined Scott and Sofia on a Mexican getaway, with Scott sharing a sunbathing snap of himself with his girlfriend and his ex to social media.

Given that the Poosh founder published a family yacht snap with her ex just yesterday, it can be assumed that the co-parenting is going well. Nonetheless, Scott didn’t appear in Kourtney’s latest photo.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her social media accounts.