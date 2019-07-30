‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series: New Teaser Trailer Released

Four characters talk about their post-apocalyptic world.

As production starts on the latest Walking Dead spinoff series, AMC has released a teaser trailer introducing the new characters. The new trailer doesn’t show any footage from the upcoming series but it does give viewers a look at the characters, as well as officially announcing when the series will premiere.

The latest spinoff series in the Walking Dead franchise has already started production, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. It has also been given the working title of Monument. However, it is possible that this title will change to follow the previous titles released by AMC.

Monument will feature two female protagonists, as well as a much younger cast. Initially, AMC has previously stated that the new series set in the Walking Dead universe will feature children who do not remember the world before the zombie apocalypse. Now, a new trailer released to The Walking Dead‘s official Facebook account reveals further details about these characters.

As Fansided points out, the new trailer for the Walking Dead spinoff series reveals four young protagonists. During the clip, they discuss their upbringing and the safety in which they have lived since the initial outbreak.

Ryan Green / AMC

“What if you grew up in a world of safety?” one of the female characters asks at the start of the clip.

Another character then reveals that the group decides to leave in order to find out the truth of who they are and “what the world really is.”

The clip also shows concept art for the new spinoff series. Included in these images are what appears to be a plane crash. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming is about to commence on this plane crash sequence.

You can view the brand new teaser for the latest Walking Dead spinoff series below.

In addition to the introduction of the new characters, the clip also announces that the first series of the new Walking Dead spinoff series will drop in spring of 2020. As yet, though, there is no tentative release timeline that narrows this date down further.

It seems likely that the latest spinoff series will not clash with the other two Walking Dead series. Considering The Walking Dead premieres in February, if AMC plans to keep the shows running consecutively and not concurrently, the new spinoff series may premiere sometime in April. However, there is no official confirmation of this as of yet.

Until the latest spinoff series drops to AMC, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on AMC on October 6.