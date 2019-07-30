Tyra Banks Flaunts Figure In Another Throwback Shot

Legendary model and entrepreneur Tyra Banks has been all about the throwback pictures on Instagram lately, and today she shared another incredible shot with her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture threw it back over a quarter of a decade to a fashion show in Milan way back in 1993. Banks explained in the caption that the shot was taken when she walked the runway for the designer brand Fendi, and she opted to share the shot in honor of the star signs entering Leo season.

In the shot, Banks rocked a one-shoulder bikini top that was white with red and blue striped details around the edges. The word “Leo” was printed on one side in red, and the top hugged Banks’ curves perfectly. The bottoms were definitely a bit of a throwback and had a higher waist and classic full coverage cut. The bottoms also had a printed element, with the word ‘Leone’ emblazoned along one hip in deep blue ink.

Banks looked toned and incredible in the shot and had a secretive smile on her face as she glanced somewhere off the runway. Though her head was slightly cropped in the shot, she appeared to be rocking some type of bangs that gave her a youthful vibe.

Her makeup for the runway was incredibly minimal, and she appeared to be wearing nothing at all on her gorgeously bare features.

Banks’ fans loved the shot, which received over 37,700 likes in just five hours.

Many Leos loved Banks’ shout out to their star sign and professed their Leo pride in the comments section of the post.

One follower, who has apparently been a fan of the model for quite some time, noted that she actually recalled the original fashion moment Banks was throwing it back to.

“I remember this!!” the fan wrote of the shot.

One follower called her a “living legend,” while another requested even more throwback shots.

Yet another fan couldn’t stop himself from commenting on Banks’ youthful appearance, and the fact that time doesn’t seem to pass when it comes to her beauty.

“You’ve never aged one bit,” the follower said in the comments.

Banks has been delivering some major throwback shots lately, highlighting just how long she’s been in the industry.

In the past month alone, she’s shared a picture of herself looking incredible on a high fashion runway, and also a shot of herself slaying the red carpet while attending an event back in the ’90s. She’s also shared plenty of more recent bikini shots that prove she knows she’s still got it — and she’s not afraid to flaunt it.